Investigation underway after body found in Sabine River

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene where a body was pulled from the Sabine River in Lakeport.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeport Police Department and the game warden responded to the area near the Sabine River bridge in Lakeport.
They tell us the body has been recovered. Investigators are working to identify the body, find out how it ended up in the river and how long it’s been there.
