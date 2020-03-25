ETN: A college twirler is using her talents to spread joy at Tyler assisted-living facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A featured baton twirler at Texas State University used her talents to spread a little joy to residents of an assisted-living center in Tyler Wednesday afternoon.
Kaylee Williams, a sophomore at TSU, is originally from Whitehouse.
Williams, who has a heart for senior citizens, decided to share her twirling abilities with the residents of the Atria Copeland assisted-living facility. As she twirled, danced, and performed high kicks to music, she also did cheers and chants. As she did, the residents of the facility came right up to their windows with big smiles on their faces. Many of them cheered and waved.
The featured twirler said that she may come to perform at the facility every other day if the weather permits.
When asked if she had anything to say to the residents of Atria Copeland, Williams smiled and said, “Stay positive. Look out your windows; you might even see a twirler.”
Williams said that she has been twirling for eight years.
