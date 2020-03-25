Dozens of Texas cities to participate in “Moment of Honor” on National Medal of Honor Day

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Over 30 Texas cities have issued proclamations to reflect on the bravery of America’s Medal of Honor recipients on Wednesday afternoon.
The National Medal of Honor Museum made the announcement Tuesday, ahead of the inaugural event.
“By establishing a ‘Moment of Honor’ on National Medal of Honor Day, we will bring together our country each year to contemplate the service of those who have done so much to protect and preserve our way of life,” said NMOHMF President and CEO Joe Daniels.
At 3:25 p.m. on 3/25 people are asked to take a moment of quiet reflection for the men and women who have been awarded the nation’s highest military honor.
Below is a list of ways the NMOHMF is encouraging Americans to participate in today’s observance:
- Watching the ‘Moment of Honor’ video at www.MomentofHonor.org
- Using the following hashtags on social media: #MedalOfHonor, #MedalOfHonorDay, #MOH325, #MomentOfHonor
- Flying your American Flag
Several East Texans are among the less than 3,500 military members who have received this award.
You can take a look at the entire recipient database by clicking here.
