COVID-19 layoffs: Full-time workers receiving fewer work hours can possibly file for unemployment

A: A question that might come up is whether it is permissible for an employer to require a doctor's release / fitness for duty certificate or something similar if an employee is returning from an absence caused by something that looks or acts like Covid-19. It would be good to keep in mind that many employees may have financial problems relating to inability to pay to see a doctor, so employers should take that into account, and also that at least under current conditions, medical documentation should be requested only if a person is known to have been exposed to a communicable disease (not just coronavirus, but also things that are just as infectious, such as colds, flu, and other viral pests). Moreover, medical offices are almost overwhelmed, so issuing documentation will not be high on their priority lists, and tests for Covid-19 are not yet widely available. Finally, requests for medical documentation should be done consistently and fairly for all similarly-situated employees.