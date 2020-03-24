Tyler woman accused of murdering her husband indicted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who is accused of murdering her husband has been indicted.
Debbie Bryant, 55, was indicted on Mar. 17 by a Grand Jury of the 114th Judicial District Court.
According to Tyler police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 600 block of Maxwell Drive at about 7:44 a.m. on Feb. 4. When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Allen Ferguson with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Police said Bryant allegedly confessed to shooting her husband. Her bond was set at $500,000.
