Tyler Trane employee tests positive for COVID-19, co-workers under self-quarantine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Trane spokesperson has released information about a case of COVID-19 at the facility in Tyler.
Trane says that one person is receiving medical treatment at home after a positive test result. The employee’s coworkers who were in close proximity to him or her have been alerted and are under self-quarantine.
The plant has been closed on Tuesday for a deep cleaning of all work stations and common areas, the spokesperson told us.
“Our #1 priority is the health and safety of our people, and we have been following all guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the local health department. This includes added safety and hygiene protocols, and educational and support resources for our employees,” she said.
Trane Technologies plants are open and operating, the spokesperson added.
“Our business is largely categorized as “critical” by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. We heat, cool and ventilate essential spaces like homes, hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes, supermarkets and emergency services. Our transport refrigeration products safeguard perishable foods and medicines during transport. These functions are essential for the health and safety of our global community, especially in this time of national emergency,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.