Smith County grand jury indicts man in connection with Jan. 2 stabbing death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Whitehouse man in connection with a fatal stabbing incident that occurred on Jan. 2.
Lars Axel Theorine was indicted on a first-degree felony murder charge. After Theorine’s grand jury indictment, his bond amount was increased from $500,000 to $ 1 million.
According to a press release, Lars Axel Theorine, 51, was arrested by Whitehouse police for the murder of Michael Shane Reed, 43. The release said Theorine was transported to the Smith County jail.
Whitehouse Police confirmed with East Texas News that Lars Theorine is the owner of the Paradise Skating Rink on Highway 110 in Whitehouse.
According to Whitehouse Police Chief Paul Robeson, WPD officers responded to a home at 413 Hanks Street Thursday night after they got a call about a disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they heard someone inside the residence.
After the Whitehouse PD officers spotted blood at the scene, they entered the house to check the welfare of the occupants, a press release stated. Once they got inside, they found the body of a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Another person in the home was taken to the hospital for medical issues.
