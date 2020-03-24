Skeeter Boats in Kilgore closed as parent company responds to COVID-19

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A boat manufacturer in Kilgore has temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin.
The two-week closure stems from an order from Skeeter Boats’ parent company, the Yamaha Motor Company.
A recorded phone message from Skeeter Boats says they have “temporarily suspended operations at Skeeter Boats due to the increase in the COVID-19 infection nationwide.”
The message also says the company is monitoring the situation daily.
