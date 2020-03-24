Reminder from City of Marshall: Disinfectant wipes, toiletries will stress sewer lines

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall wants to remind residents that even during the heightened usage of disinfectant and hygiene wipes, the city’s sewer lines can only handle so much.
The spread of COVID-19 in East Texas and beyond has spurred buyers to grab all types of wipes, sanitizers, and cleaners.
A city spokesperson said Tuesday the city’s public works department wanted to address the disposal of many of these types of wipes before it became an issue.
The following items are often found to be the cause of stoppages in the City sewer lines and should NEVER be disposed of by flushing into the Sanitary Sewer Collection system:
• Disinfectant, antibacterial, and personal hygiene wipes
• Grease
• Food scraps
• Paper towels or napkins
• Feminine hygiene products
• Disposable diapers
• Cigarette butts (from ashtrays emptied into toilets and flushed)
• Shop rags
• Plastic bags
• Mop heads
• Disposable mopping cloths
• Facial tissues (Kleenex, etc.)
Your assistance and cooperation is greatly appreciated in order to ensure that our City of Marshall Sanitary Sewer Collection System operates effectively and efficiently.
For more information, please contact the City of Marshall Public Works Department at (903) 935-4485
