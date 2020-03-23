East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Just a few areas of light rain/mist/drizzle are possible for the rest of the night tonight along with some patchy fog for he next several hours. A south and southwest wind should increase late tonight keeping the fog from getting too dense. A cold front is expected to pass through East Texas during the day on Tuesday, taking the clouds away from the area for a few days. We certainly need to see a few nice days, and that appears to be the case. Next chances for rain appears to be late on Friday and Saturday morning as another cold front moves through. Even though a cold front is moving through on Tuesday, temperatures should continue to get warmer and warmer this week as winds should remain out of the south and southwest through Friday. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected this weekend, but not too much cooler behind Saturday mornings front. Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies are then expected on Sunday and Monday. Have a great week, East Texas.