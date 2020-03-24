Olympic torch relay: No torch, no torchbearers, no public

In this March 20, 2020, file photo, Japanese comedians Mikio Date, foreground, and Takeshi Tomizawa leave with the Olympic flame during the Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will start Thursday, March 26 as planned in northern Fukushima prefecture, but with no torch, no torchbearers, no public, and little ceremony to avoid spreading the coronavirus. (Source: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)