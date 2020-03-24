Officials urge ‘social distancing’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across the globe, officials are working to find a way to fight COVID-19. This is proving to be no easy task. So how do you fight a disease with no cure and no vaccine? CEO of NET Health George Roberts says one of the most effective ways to prevent the virus is to keep your distance.
“We want people to stay 6 feet away from each other. Why is that? Because when I talk to you or you talk to somebody else, or you happen to sneeze or cough, you’re putting out respiratory droplets and that is how the virus is carried. So that’s why we want you to do the social distancing,” Roberts said.
Roberts says if we don’t practice social distancing, the consequences of the virus could be much worse.
“If we take no action, such as we don’t do any public health measures such as washing your hands and social distancing, this is what could happen to us. If we take the public health measures, it’s been shown that maybe perhaps we keep the line down and we don’t get everybody infected at the same time and we can manage this thing,” Roberts said.
Social distancing is designed to limit your exposure to others, but that doesn’t mean you can’t leave your home.
“We’re encouraging you to go to the restaurants and get your pickup food, we’re encouraging you to go to the grocery store, but try to limit the time that you’re out in the community right now. The whole point is we want to try to limit the spread. We want this to go away in short order. We don’t want to be dealing with this for months on end,” Roberts said.
Roberts says this is a temporary sacrifice we all should to make in order to flatten the curve.
“We are East Texans, we are Texans, we are Americans. We have weathered storms like this before as a community, as a state, and as a country. We will handle this. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Roberts said.
