Longview ISD board extends leave, staff pay for regular employees

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to Longview ISD, the school district trustees passed several measures regarding the ongoing CoVID-19 crisis during Monday’s meeting.
First, the board says they unanimously approved an extension of leave and wage payments for employees while public schools are closed, and postponed board election to Nov. 3 following a proclamation Gov. Greg Abbott issued on March 18.
"Obviously we're trying to adjust to a 'new normal' here," said Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox. "At the same time, we've got to do whatever we can to provide as much continuity for our students and staff as possible."
According to both resolutions approved by trustees, LISD will provide additional paid leave to all regular employees (contractual and non-contractual, salaried and non-salaried) who are instructed not to report to work due to pandemic fears.
The measures are effective as of Monday, March 16, the first day of public school closings due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, and is effective until campuses return to regular class schedule “at the discretion of district officials.”
“We remain in dialogue with state officials on how all this is going shake out from a fiscal standpoint,” said Joey Jones, Chief Financial Officer for LISD. “But in the meantime, we want to ensure that our staff does not suffer financially for forces well beyond anyone’s control.”
