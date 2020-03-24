Longview hospitals issue joint statement on visitor limitations

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and Longview Regional remain safe places for all to receive quality care. Because our goal is to ensure our hospital continues to be a safe place to receive care, we are following CDC guidelines and implementing these restrictions. While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not. From physicians and nurses, quality and safety experts to those responsible for ordering supplies and keeping the hospital clean — all of our Associates are involved in making sure we provide a safe environment for our patients. Every single day.