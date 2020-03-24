Longview Animal Shelter continues adoptions by appointment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With many people being at home during this time, things could get pretty lonely.
A pet to keep you company may be the answer. Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper said Tuesday the Longview Animal Shelter has seen an increase in adoptions over the past week.
Pets can be therapeutic during stressful situations, which Kemper said makes this the perfect time to adopt.
“With all of this going on right now we remind people that there is no better time at home, while your at home these days to have an animal with you. To take in an animal. You are there. You can do all the things that are difficult to do when you’re away, when you’re at work. Now is actually a good time to adopt an animal," he said.
The Longview Animal Shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday. Adoptions are being handled by appointment only because of precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.