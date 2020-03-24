Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas groups trying to gather signatures for various petitions required to qualify for the state’s November ballot have suspended their efforts amid public health concerns spurred by the new coronavirus. The group Arkansas Voters First has been trying to collect signatures for a petition to propose a constitutional amendment that would create a new commission that would be responsible for legislative and congressional redistricting every 10 years. Group spokesman said they stopped gathering signatures until “the world returns to normal." U.S. Senate hopeful Dan Whitfield, an Independent from Bella Vista, said he canceled all of his upcoming campaign events and will focus on gathering signatures by mail.