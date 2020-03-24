2020 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown canceled due to COVID-19

By Caleb Beames | March 23, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 10:59 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE Has made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 Pineywoods Showdown.

This would have been the 12th installment of the event that featured games between Angelina County high school basketball all-stars and Nacogdoches County high school basketball all-stars. While we regret canceling the game we felt it was the only option as the world battles to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Despite there being no game, we had already selected coaches and narrowed down the rosters for the four teams and would like to honor them.

Angelina Boys – Coached by Patrick Sluga of Zavalla

Brody Shumaker – Central

Javaughn Luster – Diboll

Herb Gums – Diboll

Teraven Rhodes – Hudson

Keilohn Ferrell – Hudson

Logan Evans – Huntington

Dylan Willis – Huntington

Jackson Parks – Lufkin

Natron Wortham – Lufkin

Zay Shankle – Lufkin

Houston Wall – PCA

Bryson Sluga – Zavalla

Angelina Girls – Coach by SaDale Lamb of Lufkin

Alexis Lofton - Central

Kaycie Jo Brown - Central

Presley Slatter - Central

Bailee Newton - Hudson

Shaylyn Anthony - Hudson

Felicity Estrada - Hudson

Tasha Pierce - Hudson

Shalyn Hadnot – Huntington

Dayshia Runnels - Lufkin

Aniya Cottrell - Lufkin

Nillah Alexander - Lufkin

Ireland Harrell - PCA

Nacogdoches Boys – Coached by Chase Phillips of Woden

DJ Ransom – Central Heights

Andrew Wilson – Chireno

Zane Thornton – Cushing

Jacob Bruener – Douglass

Christian Jernigan – Garrison

Josh James – Martinsville

Nana Antwi-Boasiako – Nacogdoches

Deonte Jackson – Nacogdoches

Reid Taylor – Woden

Joseph Ramirez – Woden

Nacogdoches Girls coached by Lance Taylor of Woden

Brynley Thomas – Central heights

Jaleigh Johnson – Chireno

Kirsten McCormack – Cushing

Grace Leuschner – Douglass

Chloe Burns – Douglass

Lexi Johnson – Garrison

Jaiyah Hodge – Garrison

Chloe Randall – Martinsville

Briana Green – Nacogdoches

Shelby Brookshire – Woden

Hannah Hawkins – Woden

Meagan Johnson - Woden

Previous Game results:

2009:

Nacogdoches girls 49, Angelina girls 61

Nacogdoches boys 66, Angelina boys 72

2010:

Nacogdoches girls 36, Angelina girls 48

Nacogdoches boys 51, Angelina boys 72

2011:

Angelina girls 65, Nacogdoches girls 31

Angelina boys 84, Nacogdoches boys 53

2012:

Nacogdoches girls 28, Angelina girls 48

Nacogdoches boys 62, Angelina boys 73

2013:

Nacogdoches girls 72, Angelina girls 74

Nacogdoches boys 72, Angelina boys 78

2014:

Nacogdoches girls 67, Angelina girls 36

Nacogdoches boys 61, Angelina boys 54

2015:

Angelina girls 40, Nacogdoches girls 44

Angelina boys 70, Nacogdoches boys 66

2016:

Angelina girls 66, Nacogdoches girls 52

Angelina boys 69, Nacogdoches boys 57

2017

Angelina girls 57, Nacogdoches girls 44

Nacogdoches boys 71, Angelina boys 66

2018

Nacogdoches girls 54, Angelina girls 41

Nacogdoches boys 79, Angelina Boys 71

2019

Nacogdoches girls 54, Angelina girls 45

Nacogdoches boys 81, Angelina boys 75

