Gregg County Judge announces guidelines for voluntary shelter-in-place

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt has announced guidelines for a voluntary shelter-in-place.
Stoudt made the announcement Tuesday during a joint news conference with Longview Mayor Andy Mack.
As of Tuesday, the number of positive cases in Gregg County remained at one. However, Stoudt added that 23 tests were still pending results. Twenty-three other tests had come back negative, he added.
Stoudt also announced guidelines for a voluntary shelter-in-place for Gregg County. The guidelines recommend much of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend, including practicing social distancing and only leaving your home for essential services, like going to the grocery store or bank.
“The majority of business will still be up and running,” Stoudt explained. He added that the goal of the guideline is to slow the spread of COVID-19 with minimal economic impact.
The judge added that the voluntary shelter-in-place guidelines could change depending on the action from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.