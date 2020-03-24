Gregg Co. officials to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County officials plan to provide an update on COVID-19 during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
According to the City of Longview, the press conference will include an update on the current status of COVID-19 in the county and way the community can take preventative actions.
Today’s event is not open to the public, but media will be allowed.
It’s being held at the Gregg County Courthouse at 1 p.m.
As of Tuesday morning, Gregg County had one confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to Net-Health, 10 cases have been confirmed in Smith County. One case has also been confirmed in the following counties: Rusk, Van Zandt, Morris, and Cass.
You can watch today’s announcement in real time on East Texas Now. Click here to watch live.
