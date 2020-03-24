Grand Jury indicts Tyler man accused of stuffing woman’s body in truck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Johnny Osburn, accused of the murder of Leslie Gamino, was indicted Tuesday by a Smith County Grand Jury for her murder. Her body was found in the trunk of a car, January 4 at the Town House Motel off East Gentry Pkwy.
According to an affidavit, Johnny Osburn, 39, admitted to law enforcement “I know I killed my old lady, but you guys don’t have to treat me like this.” Osburn was displeased with his treatment, referring to his leg irons, handcuffs, and jumper.
