Grand Jury indicts Tyler man accused of stuffing woman’s body in truck
Johnny Osburn (Source: Smith County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal | March 24, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 5:49 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Johnny Osburn, accused of the murder of Leslie Gamino, was indicted Tuesday by a Smith County Grand Jury for her murder. Her body was found in the trunk of a car, January 4 at the Town House Motel off East Gentry Pkwy.

According to an affidavit, Johnny Osburn, 39, admitted to law enforcement “I know I killed my old lady, but you guys don’t have to treat me like this.” Osburn was displeased with his treatment, referring to his leg irons, handcuffs, and jumper.

