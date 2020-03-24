ETN Interview: Former East Texan living in California talks about shelter-in-place

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ETN host Kayla Lyons spoke to a former East Texan who is currently living in California about the “shelter-in-place” order that has been issued to residents of that state Tuesday.
The interview came not long after the Harris County Judge issued a shelter-in-place order for that county, which includes the Houston metropolitan area.
Mia Munoz, a UPS employee, said things there have been a little chaotic.
“A lot of people are out of work, and a lot of people don’t know what to do,” Munoz said.
The former East Texan also said there are restrictions at grocery stores in California.
“We’re all doing what we can to make this as easy as possible for everyone else,” Munoz said.
Because Munoz works in an essential job, she still goes in to work every day. She said in addition to their work IDs, the company has also given its employees paperwork that says they’re allowed to be out in the public.
Munoz said things are a lot busier for UPS right. People are having items like toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant, and hand sanitizer shipped to their homes, she said.
Authorities in California have started cracking down on people who violate the shelter-in-place order, Munoz said. She explained that police are pulling people over if they’re seen out and about between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. because most of the state’s businesses are closed during that period.
