Coach Keller, Kevon Harris bring home NABC awards

Head coach Kyle Keller was chosen as the District 22 Coach of the Year after orchestrating one of the nation’s best turnarounds this season. The 'Jacks improved by 14 wins from the 2018-19 campaign and posted 28 wins overall, their most victories since the 2015-16 season. Keller led a team with 12 new faces back to the Southland Conference tournament and captured the regular season title thanks to a 19-1 mark in conference play. Keller also guided the 'Jacks to a marquee win in program history, as the Lumberjacks upset top-ranked Duke inside Cameron Indoor Stadium early in the season.