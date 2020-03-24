Coach Keller, Kevon Harris bring home NABC awards

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - From SFA Athletics
Senior guard Kevon Harris and SFA men’s basketball head coach Kyle Keller have been recognized on the 2020 NABC All-District squads, per a national release on Monday.
A total of six Southland Conference athletes joined Keller on the All-District Team release. After a spectacular season in which he averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and was unanimously named the Southland Conference Player of the Year, Harris was named to the All-District 22 First Team. Harris was also the league-leader in three-point percentage in conference games (.451), and finished with double-digit scoring efforts in 17 of the team’s 20 league games.
Head coach Kyle Keller was chosen as the District 22 Coach of the Year after orchestrating one of the nation’s best turnarounds this season. The 'Jacks improved by 14 wins from the 2018-19 campaign and posted 28 wins overall, their most victories since the 2015-16 season. Keller led a team with 12 new faces back to the Southland Conference tournament and captured the regular season title thanks to a 19-1 mark in conference play. Keller also guided the 'Jacks to a marquee win in program history, as the Lumberjacks upset top-ranked Duke inside Cameron Indoor Stadium early in the season.