VIDEO: Sen. Hughes offers update on COVID-19 response

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Senator Bryan Hughes spoke with KLTV’s Blake Holland via FaceTime on Monday morning about the latest on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Hughes said while some states have ordered residents to stay at home, Texas has not.
“What we do in the next two weeks is crucial,” Hughes said.
When it comes to testing for COVID-19, Hughes said more and more private tests are now available. He said new tests are also being developed and the state’s capacity is growing by the day.
When asked about the state’s unemployment assistance, Hughes said the state is taking action to have more people available to assist those who have been laid off.
“The state is increasing staffing for those folks to provide help. So when you call in and need help, it should be available."
Hughes said Texas is also working with the Small Business Administration to help businesses with less than 500 employees who qualify for assistance.
When asked about the state’s hospital capacity, Hughes said despite East Texas being a regional medical hub, the area is stretched thin like other parts of the country.
“We’re working on using facilities that have been closed,” Hughes said. "Maybe a hospital or a doctor’s office that have been closed. Those are being refurbished and spun up and ready to serve. We also have hospital tents ready to be deployed across the state.”
Hughes was unable to provide any specific locations being looked at in East Texas. He also said the state is working with hotels and motels that can occupy more patient beds.
