Upshur County orders closure of game rooms to combat spread of COVID-19

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Commissioners Court has ordered game rooms in their county to shut down to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
In a meeting Monday morning, the court ruled to extend their emergency declaration and close down Upshur County game rooms.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies on their daily patrols will check to make sure game rooms have complied with the order. Game rooms have until 10 pm Monday night to close. Remaining open on Tuesday or any time after is a class B misdemeanor offense.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.