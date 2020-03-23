Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has no intention of issuing shelter in place order at this time

According to Judge Moran, “The most effective manner of combating the spread of COVID-19 within our community has been and remains the personal choices of each individual and business to utilize strict sanitary habits, keep a safe distance from others, self-isolate when becoming symptomatic, and operationalize business practices that are consistent with reducing the spread of COVID-19. No amount of government regulation—whether on the local, state or national level, can serve as an adequate substitute for the personal choices of our citizens. And, government use all due restraint before impairing the personal freedoms of those it governs—especially during a time of crisis.”