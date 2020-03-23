Smith County Commissioners Court to stream meeting live online

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County will have its commissioners court meeting available for the public to view live on Tuesday morning.
From Smith County:
Based on guidance from federal, state and local health officials and under the direction of orders issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, until further notice, the Smith County Commissioners Court will conduct all meetings utilizing online live streaming.
Face-to-face interactions between members of the public and public officials during these meetings will be suspended. The Smith County Commissioners Court Meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, will be closed to the public but streamed live online.
People wanting to give public comment can do so by filling out the online public comment form with a phone number that they will be called on during the meeting.
Members of the public are encouraged to view the meetings live at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/sqjq7kw and click on Commissioners Court Live Stream. The meeting will also be available live at https://www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas/
If members of the public want to make a public comment, please fill out the form on the link below and hit submit: https://tinyurl.com/wxcbbws. All forms must be submitted before the beginning of the Commissioners Court Meeting at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the meeting. On the public comment form, please include the phone number you would like to be contacted on during the meeting’s public comment time. You will be allowed three minutes for your comments.
