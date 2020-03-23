Smith County Commissioners Court to stream meeting live online

If members of the public want to make a public comment, please fill out the form on the link below and hit submit: https://tinyurl.com/wxcbbws. All forms must be submitted before the beginning of the Commissioners Court Meeting at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the meeting. On the public comment form, please include the phone number you would like to be contacted on during the meeting’s public comment time. You will be allowed three minutes for your comments.