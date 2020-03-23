North Cherokee Water Supply issues boil water notice

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation says that due to a water main repair which occurred recently, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required them to notify customers involved in the repair area to boil their water prior to consumption.
The area included in the notice is from the intersection of Hwy 135 and FM 2064 in Tecula south on Hwy 135 to CR 4201 intersection. Intersecting county roads are affected.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
If you don’t want to boil, you should purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source, the corporation says.
Officials will notify residents when it is no longer necessary to boil water.
Call the office at 903-894-3385 with any questions.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.