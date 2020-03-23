Morris County judge reports first confirmed COVID-19 case in that county

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Morris County now has a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to County Judge Doug Reeder.
Reeder said in a post on his Facebook page Sunday that a resident of Morris County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he was notified of the COVID-19 case by the Texas State Department of Health Services.
“The DSHS is taking all necessary actions in response to this matter,” Reeder said in the post. “Morris County is just one of dozens of other counties that are dealing with a positive case of the virus. “At this moment, more than 43 other counties in Texas have positive cases of the coronavirus. While there is no cause for panic, it does underscore the need to take this medical emergency serious.”
In his post, Reeder urged the residents of Morris County to follow the guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, there are currently 334 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas. To date, five people have died as a result of coronavirus infections. Here in East Texas, the statewide total includes one in Gregg County, five in Smith County, one in Rusk County, and one in Bowie County.
“The County Judge’s office and the Emergency Management Coordinator continue to work diligently to prepare for and respond to this event,” Reeder said in his Facebook post. “We are also working hard to provide everyone with the most accurate and current information available to us.”
Reeder listed the following recommendations:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- • Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older, and/or have a medical condition.
- • If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.
- • Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and non-essential trips into the public.
- • Cancel events of more than 10 people.
- • Limit close contact (at least six feet) with other people. Employers should allow alternative work options as much as possible.
