Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Foggy conditions will carry over into this afternoon with slow clearing expected. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s. With all this cloud cover, there is still a slight chance for a few light showers. Overnight we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow, expect partly sunny skies low 80s, and a very low chance for rain. Wednesday and Thursday will be almost identical days with mid 80s, partly to mostly sunny skies, and warm winds from the south. Clouds will increase on Friday as slight rain chances return. Saturday, a cold front will approach our area, bringing with it, showers, isolated thundershowers, breezy winds, and a temperatures drop to the mid 70s. Sunday will be dry, sunny and warm in the low 70s.