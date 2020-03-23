Marion County offices closed until April 3

JEFFERSON, Tx. (KSLA) - Starting at close of business on Friday, March 20 — Marion County offices will be closed to the public until April 3.
"We will still be here and will be working by appointment only," reads a news release. "Please call the County Office number and get an appointment for the department you with to see."
Elected officials’ policies may vary. The public is encouraged to call the specific office for more information.
Only the person who needs a service is asked to arrive alone, with no children.
"Despite this, your county government is just as committed to serving you as ever."
Below are department numbers:
- County judge office: (903) 665-3261
- County judge cell (text or call): (903) 930-1782
You can email the judge at leward.lafleur@co.marion.tx.us
