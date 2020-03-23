Many East Texans now adjusting to virtual worship services amid COVID-19 crisis

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At a time when many people would be attending church Sunday morning, most of them were adjusting to virtual services.
At First Christian Church (FCC) in Tyler, musicians played, but no one was in the seats singing along.
“Something really strange is happening, where we kind of manufacture the energy in the room,” said Ginger Brandt, the associate minister for contemporary worship.
FCC has created an almost studio-like production space to bring virtual worship to its members.
“To do a multi-cam live stream, that has a lot of moving parts. That’s what we’re doing here at FCC,” said Travis Boles, the video production manager for FCC. “We have a great team, so we’re fortunate here to have a lot of firepower to make our worship service look pretty great.”
“It’s incredibly more complicated to send good worship out via social media, or another platform, than to create worship in the room,” Brandt said.
With five cameras, more than 12 different microphones, and a crew behind the scenes, the church’s worship looks like a movie set.
“Now we’re together, but we’re trying to remember to keep our distance and not touch each other or each other’s implements or tools,” said Brandt. “It’s really exhausting.”
“It’s not easy to build everything from the ground up,” Boles said. “But we managed to do it.”
Those creating the virtual service said it’s the message that matters.
“When someone sees it online, it speaks to the quality of the messaging, the integrity of the message you’re about to hear,” Boles said. “The amount of work the team has put into creating a presentation that goes for maximum impact and allows Chris and Ginger’s message to ring as clear as possible and really to get people to check in.”
This virtual production will be the church’s new normal for the foreseeable future.
“As complicated and sometimes awkward as our production just became, filming worship is still the most normal thing I did all week,” Brandt said. “We have church members in the hospital that I can’t visit, and new babies I can’t welcome in person. But I can do this one thing, which is send out a message of comfort, courage, and love. It’s the kind of 'normal’ that we really need right now.”
Brandt said she wants their members to know they’re in it together.
“Everything would feel so joyful this time of year if we were together; instead it feels a little uncertain, but that’s why we exist,” Brandt said. “To take the uncertainty out as much as possible and still connect one another to collapse that distance as much as we can - by doing spiritual things together, online.”
Boles said he wants to encourage those pastors, teachers, and anyone else who is suddenly trying to produce virtual content that no matter the quality of the video, it shows how passionate you are to get a message to the people who need to see it.
