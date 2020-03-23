Longview Fire Department investigating house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview fire officials believe a weekend house fire was set by someone inside the residence.
Crews responded to the fire about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Sabine Street.
The house was about 50 percent involved when crews arrived, according to the City’s website. Three people were inside and were able to escape without injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it is believed to have been started by one of the occupants.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-237-1217.
