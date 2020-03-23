Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee offensive tackle Dennis Kelly has been hunkered down since the birth of his third daughter. He has been self-isolating before the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. New Orleans coach Sean Payton’s positive test helped drive home the importance of more NFL players isolating themselves from all but family. Players are trying to stay connected with group chats and social media and working out at home.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Wells Bayou took an early lead and held off Ny Traffic to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head. The qualifying points race for the Kentucky Derby was one of the few U.S. sporting events to continue as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was run in front of an empty clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Ground Race Course because of crowd restrictions related to the virus. Trained by Brad Cox and with jockey Florent Geroux aboard, Wells Bayou earned 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby, which has been delayed until early September.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints say free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract with New Orleans. Sanders is a 10-year veteran who caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season. The Saints struggled to find consistent production from a receiver other than All-Pro Michael Thomas in 2019. Sanders had one of the more remarkable games of his career in the Niners' 48-46 victory over the Saints last December. He caught seven passes for 157 yards. That included a 75-yard touchdown. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass.
UNDATED (AP) — Lolo Jones is 37, angling for a comeback to the track and well aware that she's running out of time. But these days, earning a spot in the Tokyo Olympics is the furthest thing from her mind. The hurdler-turned-bobsledder wants the IOC to postpone the Olympics and reschedule when the global coronavirus crisis has diminished. She says athletes shouldn't be faced with a choice of training in unsafe conditions and not being ready for the games if they do, in fact, start on July 24. After competing in two Summer Olympics as a hurdler and one Winter Games as a bobsledder, Jones came into the year hoping for one more shot on the track.