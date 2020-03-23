Gregg County clerk: Make appointment for marriage license, other documents

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Another county office is making changes in response to COVID-19.
Gregg County Clerk Michell Gilley said starting Monday they are asking anyone who needs a marriage license to call the office and make an appointment.
Gilley said her office is also working with half its usual staff. The changes are to minimize the number of people who are in the office at one time.
Gilley also said she realizes there are other records people may need to file or pick up.
“Our death and birth records, they are vital, important documents, and I know people need them all the time,” she said. “However, some might be able to request those through the mail.”
You can also click here to request birth or death records online.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.