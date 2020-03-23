Gregg County clerk: Make appointment for marriage license, other documents

Change comes as county and city offices work to minimize spread of COVID-19

Gregg County Clerk Michelle Gilley says her office has reduced its in-office staff by half and asking anyone needing a marriage license to make an appointment first. Gilley is also asking people to submit requests for birth or death records online or through the mail. (Jamey Boyum/KLTV Multimedia Journalist) (Source: Jamey Boyum/KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum and KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 4:35 PM

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Another county office is making changes in response to COVID-19.

Gregg County Clerk Michell Gilley said starting Monday they are asking anyone who needs a marriage license to call the office and make an appointment.

Gilley said her office is also working with half its usual staff. The changes are to minimize the number of people who are in the office at one time.

Gilley also said she realizes there are other records people may need to file or pick up.

“Our death and birth records, they are vital, important documents, and I know people need them all the time,” she said. “However, some might be able to request those through the mail.”

You can also click here to request birth or death records online.

