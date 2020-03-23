Gladewater fire hydrant, waterline repair to cause temporary outage Tuesday

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater crews have a waterline and fire hydrant repair planned for Tuesday, March 24, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. estimated.
This repair will require water mains to be shut down in the neighborhood between West Lake to Gay, and Pinecrest to Hendricks.
See the attached image or same image viewable at the city website. The closure will be starting around 8:00 a.m. and is planned for six to eight hours if all construction goes like it should.
The city advises residents to please expect extremely low or no water pressure during this time. They say they will endeavor to have this work done as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.