Former Longview Lobos baseball coach dies at age of 79

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Andy Malone retired 10 years ago as the baseball coach at Longview. Friday evening, he died in Marshall at the age of 79.
Among his other East Texas stops are New Diana and Beckville. He led both teams to the state tournament.
Twice at Abilene Cooper, he won state titles in back to back years - 1987and1988.
Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago, the last four years of his life were spent in assistant living homes in Marshall and New Diana.
He would have been 80 in just over two weeks.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.