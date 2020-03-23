East Texas businesses tackle new operating demands in response to COVID-19 restraints

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The business climate is changing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and small businesses across East Texas are re-examining the way they do business in order to stay open.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday issued an executive order banning restaurants and bars to keep their dining rooms open until the spread of the virus was contained. Since the executive order went into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m., businesses that didn’t already have to-go or drive-thru options scrambled to adjust.
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke to the owner of Ritual, a luncheonette, yoga studio, and apothecary in Jacksonville, about how they’re adjusting amidst the constraints brought on by the spread of COVID-19, and how they’re keeping their doors open.
