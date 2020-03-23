Driver crashes into Tyler house overnight; police investigate cause

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating what caused a driver to crash into a house early Monday morning.
Police were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 2 a.m.
Video from the crash site showed a black sports car crashed into the front facade of one story house.
EMS was on hand, but no serious injuries were initially reported.
Tyler Police are investigating what caused the crash. No word on any charges at this time.
