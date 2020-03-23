Cowboys Center Travis Frederick retires after 7 seasons

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - After seven season, Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Travis Frederick is retiring.
The 29-year old announced the news on twitter Monday afternoon.
Frederick never missed a snap in six healthy seasons but in 2018 he missed the entire season after being diagnosed with Guillian-Barre’ syndrome. It is a disease that attacks the nervous system.
In his retirement letter Frederick talked about coming to a point where he saw his life after football and while that is hard for many players who have devoted their life to the game, he found it easier to accept.
“Each day I struggled: I could no longer perform at my highest level.” Frederick said. “Playing ‘well’ is not what I expect from myself and not what my teammates deserve. because of that my football days are done.. I am proud of what I accomplished and I walk away with my head held high.”
Frederick has been rated as one of the most valuable players by position since entering the league. He was a first-team All-Pro twice and a All-Pro second team one time. He also was selected to five pro bowls including his final season.
