Boutique in Bullard makes reusable masks for first responders, medical professionals amid shortage

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A boutique in Bullard is making reusable masks for first responders and medical professionals to help fill the gap in the nationwide shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the masks do not prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended medical professionals use the resources available to them, including scarves, coffee filters, and cut-up cotton fabrics.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux spoke to the owner of Simply Adorable Gifts about the making of the masks, and how those who need them most can get them.
If you or someone you know would like one of the reusable masks, you can message Simply Adorable Gifts by visiting their Facebook page.
