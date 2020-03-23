Better East Texas: Greyhound station needs to move back to Tyler

Here is a company that has been around for decades that is faced with adapting to changing market conditions. We have seen it for years with other companies that have retooled and found a way to stay in business. Well, Greyhound service has adapted – they have a mobile app, a rewards program and have worked to get more efficient by moving their bus stops closer to interstate highways. And such is the case in a few East Texas cities that have I-20 running through them.