Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 50s and a few showers. The cloud cover will stick around for the afternoon but the rain will move out. Temperatures today will warm to the mid to upper 60s. Overnight we will drop to the low 60s. Tomorrow, expect off and on showers, cloudy skies, and mid 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be very similar with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies return on Friday with a slight chance for rain in the evening. More rain is expected on Saturday as a cold front passes through our area.