Shoppers jam Longview grocery stores

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was a hectic Saturday for businesses in Longview, with shoppers are out in force buying up supplies almost as fast as they can be stocked.
Longview businesses like Sam’s Club and Walmart had packed parking lots, with customers steadily in an out buying supplies.
Many had called ahead to see if items like bottled water and toilet paper were available, and when told they were, they rushed to the locations.
Though shoppers jammed the stores, many say it was orderly and without incident.
