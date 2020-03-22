Report wrong, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County has been advised by the State Dept of Health Services Sunday that the report received on Friday was wrong and a positive case of COVID-19 does not reside in Upshur County.
According to Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller, the case presented an Upshur County address but does not live at the address. The person in question was confirmed by the State Dept of Health Services to be residing in another county.
The second case reported Friday works in Upshur County but resides out of the county. This person was not at work while symptomatic.
Tefteller said this means that Upshur County does not and has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 residing in Upshur County.
