One person dead in Longview head-on collision

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a head-on collision in Longview Sunday morning.
According to the Longview Police Department, at approximately 1:52 A.M, Longview Police Officers were dispatched to an accident in the 2900 block of Dundee near Pine Tree Rd.
Police said a 2009 Chevrolet Impala passenger car was traveling westbound on Dundee in the eastbound lane at a high rate of speed. The other vehicle involved was a 2008 Kia Amanti that had just turned eastbound onto Dundee and was traveling in the eastbound lane. The vehicles collided head on.
The driver of the Kia Amanti was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. As a result of the crash, the front seat passenger of the Chevrolet Impala suffered fatal injuries.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and more information will be released at a later date.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.