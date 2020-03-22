Kiepersol lends helping hand to keep hands germ-free

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kiepersol Winery is not just in the business of wine. They’re also in the business of spirits. But little did they know, they would soon be in the business of a very different product.
They already use corn to make bourbon. Now, they’re using corn to make hand sanitizer.
“I think it’s our obligation as members of the community to do everything we can to serve everyone that we possibly can," says owner, Marnelle Durrett.
Durrett says the process of fermenting the corn and distilling it into alcohol for the hand sanitizer takes about five to seven days. The hand sanitizer they are making will aid local pharmacies and non-profits. She says that during this time, the small businesses are banding together.
“Times like this, you really see people take care of each other,” she says.
And Durrett says that there is no community that she rather help take care of than East Texas.
“Thank you to the community. Thank you to Tyler for supporting local businesses. This is the greatest pace to live and we appreciate everyone and love everyone.”
