Illusionist Johnny Magic holding Facebook Live magic show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Illusionist and Magician Johnny Magic will be holding a magic show on Facebook Live Sunday at 4 p.m.
He will be teaching some magic tricks and holding some giveaways during the show.
He said he hopes people will experience magic, learn some illusions, and the show will help spread joy.
“Even though we have social distancing, I think we are more united than we’ve ever been,” he said.
He said many different companies from automakers to breweries are stepping up to the plate to help the community during this time and he is doing his part to try and give back with this show.
The magic show will be embedded in this story when it begins.
