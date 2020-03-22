Harrison County Sheriff’s Office: Woman said she accidentally shot her brother

HARRISON, Texas (KLTV) - After two family members armed with rifles went outside to check noises on their property, the woman stumbled and shot her brother in the shoulder, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
A press release stated that Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Pope City Road at about 11:04 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call about a shooting. The caller told the dispatcher that she and her brother had been hearing gunshots around their homes most of the day.
After the two siblings thought they heard someone on their property, they both went outside to check. At the time, they were both armed with rifles, the press release stated.
“The caller said they were walking back to the house when she stumbled and accidentally shot her brother in the shoulder,” the press release stated. “She ran inside, called 911. She then gathered towels and held pressure on the wounds until deputies and EMS were on scene.”
The press release stated that EMS personnel transported Cody Hordern to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd - Marshall for treatment.
“HCSO Investigators and Crime Scene responded to the location,” the press release stated. “No arrest has been made at this time. This investigation is ongoing and further information may be released as it becomes available.”
