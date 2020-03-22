DPS: 1 person dead after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on I-20 near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - At 3:00 this morning, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on IH-20 eastbound, approximately three miles west of the city of Kilgore in Gregg County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Honda Civic, Hesler Alberto Quintanilla-Rodriguez, 20, of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound on IH-20 at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions. The vehicle hydroplaned and went off the roadway into the grassy area between the 583 entrance ramp and IH-20. The vehicle struck a tree with the front passenger door and then rolled. The driver was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center - Longview in serious condition.