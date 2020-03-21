Whitehouse REC provides free meal packs for families

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse REC (Recreation, Education, Community) is providing free meals for families in East Texas for kids needing food while school is temporarily closed.
“These are supplemental packs that can carry them through that the parents don’t have to cook they can have a piece of mind that the children can still eat something that’s sustainable,” Whitehouse REC Organizer, Maria Johnson said.
Crackers, fruit cups, and peanut butter are some of the things included in these snack packs in order to keep kids hunger-free during the break.
“My immediate thought was take care of the kids anyway possible. make available a snack pack, food items to carry them through the day if mom and dad are at work every item in the bag, nothing has to be cooked. There’s no preparation necessary, they just open it and eat it,” she said.
The idea originated from school closures, parents being at home, and grocery stores being packed.
“We are not turning anyone down, of course this is my community, and I want to say all students; but if you’re in another area and you come up and need food, no, we will not turn anybody down as long as supplies last, please come and get some packs,” Johnson said.
And some Whitehouse residents are grateful for her efforts.
“I think it’s great that the community is stepping up and still going out of their way," Whitehouse resident James Taylor said.
The food packs that Taylor received are for his nieces and nephews.
“I was ecstatic that they’re still doing something like this to help the children of the community,” he said.
At the beginning of the week, Johnson prepared close to 300 packs.
“If you need it, come get it. That’s why we’re offering it, we have it…We want to bless others,” she said.
The REC will continue to offer these free snack packs next week on March 24th and March 26th from 11am-1pm.
